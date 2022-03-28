DSA 2022: Denel eyes Asian opportunities with restructuring process almost complete

The restructuring and reorganisation of Denel will be implemented by 1 April, allowing the company to be more efficient and better placed to meet the demands of the current marketplace, interim CEO William Hlakoane said on 28 March during the opening day of Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Speaking to Shephard, Hlakoane noted that ‘basically, we are reducing the number of divisions’ and ‘making them smaller’ into two divisions: engineering and manufacturing.

Some of the current divisions will become business units, so ‘they are not going to fall away but will instead become smaller business units’, Hlakoane explained. He added that Denel could not continue operating in the same manner as it had in the past, with large divisions within the company which were cost-inefficient and insufficiently agile to deal with current market conditions.

While he acknowledged that Denel has been facing substantial challenges, Hlakoane argued that the restructuring and new strategy would boost its position and ensure it continues to be a significant part of the international defence market.

‘We want the market to know that we are not out of business and done for, we’re here and focused and we intend to continue being a major presence in the global defence industry with the full support of our shareholder, the South African government,’ he asserted.

Hand-in-hand with the reorganisation is a new strategy focusing on building strong partnerships overseas with industrial JVs and providing Denel’s research, technology and skills to countries wanting to develop indigenous products.

In the case of existing and future clients, Hlakoane said the new strategy would ensure that a country that purchases Denel’s products will derive substantial local industry partnerships and become part of Denel’s supply chain.

‘Of course, we will have to assess the economies of scale and viability in this — in some cases, it will be more efficient for certain components to be manufactured in South Africa — but as a whole, we are committed to giving as much work as possible to the client in regard to the procurement,’ he said.

Hlakoane claimed that Denel’s strengths lie not only in its wide range of technologies, capabilities and products but also in its willingness to share and transfer intellectual property to its partners with the minimum possible restrictions.

He cited the example of a partnership with Malaysian firm Deftech on the AV8 Gempita armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) programme, in which Denel’s LCT30 turret, used for the AFV and antitank guided weapon variants of the vehicle, was manufactured in Malaysia with substantial offsets to the country also provided.

This has allowed Malaysians to gain skills in various fields and Hlakoane said: ‘We are looking to expand and increase our partnerships not only with Malaysia but also with other countries in the region.’

Denel will use DSA 2022 to sign an MoU with Deftech to explore potential areas for collaboration. At the same time, the company has demonstrated to Malaysia the capabilities of its 155mm T5-52 truck-mounted howitzer to meet a possible requirement for such systems.

Hlakoane pointed out that the T5-52 howitzer has much commonality with Denel 155mm G-5 howitzers that the Malaysian Army has in service, and therefore the Southeast Asian country could easily incorporate the T5-52 into its service given commonality in training, logistics, maintenance and support for the gun.

The current geopolitical climate could also play out in Denel’s favour, said Hlakoane, as South Africa’s position as a non-aligned country may make it a more viable source for defence procurement as customers would be unaffected by issues affecting China, Russia, the US and other Western nations.

Non-aligned states must cooperate to ensure that their defence development, defence procurement and supply chain are independent and unaffected by great power competition, he added.