D&S 2017: Honeywell sees growth in upgrades in ASEAN market

Honeywell sees increased investment in the ASEAN defence market across the board, said Ronald Lopez, Honeywell’s Asia-Pacific Defence senior director of sales and business development, at the Defence & Security 2017 expo in Bangkok from 6-9 November.

Investment in replacing and upgrading ageing platforms and equipment is occurring, and Honeywell has an eye on potential and current upgrades of C-130 transport aircraft in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, and F-16 fighters in Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.

‘These upgrades improve deterrence in the region for peace and stability,’ Lopez said. Threats to the region vary from country to country and