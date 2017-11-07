D&S 2017: Honeywell sees growth in upgrades in ASEAN market
Honeywell sees increased investment in the ASEAN defence market across the board, said Ronald Lopez, Honeywell’s Asia-Pacific Defence senior director of sales and business development, at the Defence & Security 2017 expo in Bangkok from 6-9 November.
Investment in replacing and upgrading ageing platforms and equipment is occurring, and Honeywell has an eye on potential and current upgrades of C-130 transport aircraft in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, and F-16 fighters in Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.
‘These upgrades improve deterrence in the region for peace and stability,’ Lopez said. Threats to the region vary from country to country and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Defense & Security 2017 News
-
D&S 2017: Thailand rains down rockets and artillery
The Thai Ministry of Defence (MoD) displayed its newest artillery project at the Defense & Security 2017 expo in Bangkok, this being an effort to …
-
D&S 2017: Thai military’s UAV research bears fruit
The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is working on a platform called the Fixed-wing UAV with VTOL-Enabling Capability (FUVEC), displaying one of four prototypes at the …
-
D&S 2017: Terma targets Royal Thai Navy (video)
Danish company Terma is targeting the Royal Thai Navy with its range of surveillance, combat management and decoy products with upcoming contracts currently in the …
-
D&S 2017: Show highlights (video)
As Defense and Security 2017 draws to a close Gordon Arthur, Asia/Pacific editor at Shephard Media, talks through some of the news from the week.
-
D&S 2017: Leonardo torpedoes into Thailand (video)
Leonardo showcased its A224MOD3 underwater torpedo at Defense and Security 2017 as the company pursues opportunities with the Royal Thai Navy. Shephard spoke with Marco Rossi, …
-
D&S 2017: Serbs showcasing arms in Thailand
Belgrade-based Yugoimport-SDPR exhibited a wide array of new weapon systems at the Defence & Security 2017 expo, held in Bangkok from 6-9 November. 'Our participation in …