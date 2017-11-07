To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

D&S 2017: Honeywell sees growth in upgrades in ASEAN market

7th November 2017 - 03:39 GMT | by Wendell Minnick in Bangkok

Honeywell sees increased investment in the ASEAN defence market across the board, said Ronald Lopez, Honeywell’s Asia-Pacific Defence senior director of sales and business development, at the Defence & Security 2017 expo in Bangkok from 6-9 November.

Investment in replacing and upgrading ageing platforms and equipment is occurring, and Honeywell has an eye on potential and current upgrades of C-130 transport aircraft in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, and F-16 fighters in Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.

‘These upgrades improve deterrence in the region for peace and stability,’ Lopez said. Threats to the region vary from country to country and

Wendell Minnick

Author

Wendell Minnick

Wendell Minnick (顏文德) was Shephard's Senior Asia Correspondent throughout 2017 and 2018.

Read full bio

