DoD renews UFO identification effort

NASCAR tech, C295 MPA programme and I/ITSEC preview (Podcast)
Welcome to Episode 47 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
Deputy Secretary of Defense, Kathleen Hicks, announced plans to establish the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group (AOIMSG) as the successor to the USN’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force.
The AOIMSG will synchronise efforts across the department and the broader US government to detect, identify and attribute objects of interest in special use airspace.
It will also assess and mitigate any associated threats to the safety of flight and national security.
To provide oversight of the AOIMSG, an Airborne Object Identification and Management Executive Council, to be comprised of DoD and Intelligence Community membership, will offer a venue for interagency representation.
Incursions by any unidentified airborne object into special use airspace poses safety of flight concerns, operations security concerns and national security challenges.
This decision is the result of planning efforts to address the challenges associated with assessing UAP occurring on or near DoD training ranges and installations.
This announcement is particularly topical in 2021, as the DNI released a preliminary assessment report on unidentified aerial phenomena in June
The report also identified the need to make improvements in processes, policies, technologies and training to improve our ability to understand UAP.
Saab and Philips will provide innovative flexible and operational deployable hospitals for the Australian military.
The armed forces in South Korea is facing its first annual defence budget cut in 15 years.
A system-level CDR marks an important step towards the first launch of a persistent satellite capability for missile warning.
Could naturally occurring muons be the answer to the problem of how to navigate accurately in the GPS-denied Arctic?
Also Dynetics obtained a contract from the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office.