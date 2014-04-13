Defence Services Asia: Malaysia MoD points to ASEAN joint ventures

Malaysia’s defence minister has expressed his concern over existing financial constraints and highlighted the joint venture approach with other ASEAN countries as the most efficient means of enhancing defence capabilities.

Addressing the media ahead of the Defence Services Asia exhibition and conference on 13 April, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said: ‘My concern right now is with budget cutbacks. We must find creative ways to look at the defence industry.

‘We must look at ASEAN as one market,’ he said while referring to the possibility of joint venture activities between various ASEAN nations. ‘That is the way forward so budget cuts we