Crystal Group announces new ruggedized video appliances

Crystal Group’s new RVA3408 IP KVM extender transmitter and receiver pair and RVA6152 video encoder. (Photo: Crystal Group)

Crystal Group introduces military- and IEC-compliant video encoder and IP KVM.

Crystal Group has announced it will offer the first ruggedised video appliances that combine critical, real-time 4K video streaming, recording, extension and storage with strict military and industrial standards.

The RVA6152 video encoder is equipped with compressed H.264 technology to deliver quality, low bitrate streaming and recording.

The quad 4K input capture and encode enables secure, real-time streaming and/or recording of four or more 4K channels simultaneously over standard Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) networks.

The plug-and-play design integrates easily into existing infrastructures for high-density content distribution and system scalability.

The RVA3408 IP KVM extender provides 4Kp60 4:4:4 UHD performance or quad-monitor capabilities over standard GbE at low bitrates.

This transmitter-receiver duo can be configured as a point-to-point or networked extender to securely deliver multiple video, keyboard, mouse, USB 2.0 and audio signals.

Both products utilise Crystal Group’s proprietary ruggedisation techniques to deploy the ultra-high-definition video capabilities of Matrox’s Maevex quad 4K encoder and IP KVM extender into the most demanding environments.