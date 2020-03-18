To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

COVID-19 vaccine approved for trials, says Chinese military

18th March 2020 - 12:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

The Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced on 18 March that a vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus, developed by the Academy of Military Medical Sciences of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), has been approved for clinical trials.

The subunit vaccine has apparently been approved for safe testing on humans by an undisclosed (and therefore unverified) third party.

Preparations for mass production of the vaccine are also under way, the MND stated.

The team of PLA scientists worked under senior bioengineer Maj Gen Chen Wei. He has been conducting research in Wuhan, where the COVID-19 outbreak began.

A subunit vaccination includes a fragment of the pathogen that can initiate an immune response. 

