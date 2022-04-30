To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Costs of composites affect Indian defence production

30th April 2022 - 04:20 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

A total of 2,240kg of composites goes into the Tejas fighter, but the price of these materials has risen steeply. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

As the price of raw materials such as carbon composites skyrockets, this is causing Indian vendors financial difficulties.

Production delays in indigenous defence equipment that uses composites are expected to continue, as India struggles with challenges associated with rising import bills and disruption to supply chains of specialised military materials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, which uses carbon composites in 45% of its airframe, is the first victim. The first batch is to be delivered by February 2024.

Some of the 463 vendors in the LCA programme – supplying carbon wing skins, forward fuselage, flaperons, rudder, keel beam, front fairing, upper fuselage shells, crown and side panels – are already struggling with ‘raw material

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us