Costs of composites affect Indian defence production

What clues might China and Taiwan take from the Ukraine war? (Opinion)
Like it or not, the Russian invasion of Ukraine holds important lessons in Asia for an aggressive China and a defensive Taiwan.
Production delays in indigenous defence equipment that uses composites are expected to continue, as India struggles with challenges associated with rising import bills and disruption to supply chains of specialised military materials during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, which uses carbon composites in 45% of its airframe, is the first victim. The first batch is to be delivered by February 2024.
Some of the 463 vendors in the LCA programme – supplying carbon wing skins, forward fuselage, flaperons, rudder, keel beam, front fairing, upper fuselage shells, crown and side panels – are already struggling with ‘raw material
A new policy document from the French MoD underlines how climate change must be factored into the technical specifications for future procurements.
Boeing's T-7 next generation trainer programme has suffered financial difficulties linked to supplier problems and COVID-19 complications.
For the seventh consecutive year, world military expenditure has continued to grow, reaching an all-time high of $2.1 trillion.
Leonardo DRS is divesting its stake in Advanced Acoustic Concepts.
For all the assertive rhetoric by NATO member states about increasing defence spending in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine, it will not, in the short term at least, translate into a meaningful uplift in capability on the ground.