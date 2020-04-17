To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Coronavirus chews up South Korean defence budget

17th April 2020 - 23:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is having a global economic impact, and defence spending will not be immune. One of the earliest casualties is the South Korean defence budget, which will be slashed by KRW904.7 billion ($724 million).

The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MOEF) announced the cut in a 16 April statement. It described how KRW192.7 billion will be pared off the operating expenses budget, and another KRW712 billion from arms procurements and R&D.

The defence budget was set at KRW50.15 trillion when revealed last December, representing a 7.4% year-on-year increase. This MOEF announcement thus represents about a 2% reduction

