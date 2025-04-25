Companies post mostly rosy results but warn of potential dark clouds
Most US large defence companies have reported silver-linings for Q1 2025, such as RTX posting sales increased of 5% compared to Q1 2024 and L3Harris flat in the same comparison, as those with less positive outlooks find a way forward.
Even Boeing, which has had its struggles on the commercial front, had an 18% jump in revenue for Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024. This was in the face of a drop in revenue for defence from US$6.3 billion in the quarter just gone as opposed to $7 billion for the same period last year.
Boeing was the big winner of the
