Companies post mostly rosy results but warn of potential dark clouds

25th April 2025 - 16:58 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Boeing’s NGAD win was a notable event in the first quarter of the year and will impact future results. (Photo: Boeing)

First quarter 2025 results have been dropping for companies in the past week but many of the US results come with a health warning in their forward-looking aspects about the potential impact of actions by the Trump administration.

Most US large defence companies have reported silver-linings for Q1 2025, such as RTX posting sales increased of 5% compared to Q1 2024 and L3Harris flat in the same comparison, as those with less positive outlooks find a way forward.

Even Boeing, which has had its struggles on the commercial front, had an 18% jump in revenue for Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024. This was in the face of a drop in revenue for defence from US$6.3 billion in the quarter just gone as opposed to $7 billion for the same period last year.

Boeing was the big winner of the

