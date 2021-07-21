Collins launches advanced flight computer

Aeronautics dip takes shine off Q2 sales growth for Saab
Less than favourable figures for Aeronautics were offset by a 7% increase in orders for Saab in Q2 2021, as the Swedish company eyes work on European Defence Fund projects.
Collins Aerospace on 20 July unveiled a new flight control and vehicle management computer called Perigon.
Based on open architecture and flexible configurability, Perigon is designed to support autonomous flight. Since 2018, when work the computer was announced at the Farnborough International Airshow, Collins built a working prototype and is now performing detailed development and integration testing, with an eye on qualification testing in 2022.
Kim Kinsley, VP and GM of Environmental and Airframe Control Systems at Collins Aerospace, described ‘broad opportunities’ for Perigon in defence programmes such as sixth-generation fighter aircraft and the US Army Future Vertical Lift programme.
She added: ‘From autonomy to cybersecurity, customers want their platforms to do more than ever before. Yet more capabilities require a commensurate increase in processing power.’
The company believes Perigon will deliver 20 times the processing power of its existing flight control computers, allowing customers to load various complex software applications including autonomous and fly-by-wire flight control, cybersecurity, vehicle management and predictive health maintenance.
In addition, Collins argued, Perigon will be capable of replacing functions previously performed by multiple onboard computers, thereby delivering space, weight and cost savings.
Less than favourable figures for Aeronautics were offset by a 7% increase in orders for Saab in Q2 2021, as the Swedish company eyes work on European Defence Fund projects.
Following a government announcement in March 2021 to develop an Australian guided weapons capability, a Request for Information has been released to kick start industrial engagement.
Lockheed Martin UK will not suffer in any meaningful way from the early retirement of RAF C-130J tactical transport aircraft and has addressed recent criticism of F-35 operating costs.
MBDA will lead the new Complex Weapons Innovation Technology Partnership, which is a joint research enterprise by France and the UK.
US Air Mobility Command has chalked up a new capability milestone for the KC-46A Pegasus.
India is working on a new version of the BrahMos missile that will offer a 500km range.