Cobham delivers B350ER King Air Aircraft to Ascent for flight training
Cobham has delivered four converted Hawker-Beechcraft B350ER King Air special mission aircraft to Ascent Flight Training Limited for the United Kingdom Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS). The delivery occurred 9 June at a ceremony at Cobham Aviation Services’ facility adjacent to Bournemouth International Airport, UK.
“These aircraft, and the services provided by Ascent and Cobham, offer the Royal Navy a huge leap in its capability to conduct primary flight training of aircrew,” said Des Taylor, general manager of Cobham Aviation Services.
Royal Navy and Ascent personnel will use these four aircraft to train RN Observers to navigate and operate their aircraft tactically, prior to commencing operational flying training on Lynx, Merlin and Sea King helicopters. Fitted out with twin Student training consoles and twin Instructor consoles, the aircraft will be equipped with a 360-degree Telephonic RDR1700A under-belly radar and full navigation and communications suites. The onboard training system will be managed by CAE’s Tactical Mission Trainer software system, which will include the Blue Ridge synthetic radar embedded within. Collectively, this new system will enable numerous opportunities to “download” training from later stages in the training pipeline. The Royal Australian Air Force and Canadian Armed Forces use a similar system for training their tactical navigators.
Cobham Aviation Services at Bournemouth International Airport received the approximately £20 million contract from Ascent during mid-2009 to convert these aircraft for the role, and to provide daily in-service support for an initial period of five years at RNAS Culdrose, commencing 1st July 2011. These King Air aircraft replace the now retired Jetstream T2 aircraft, and will be operated by 750 Naval Air Squadron at Culdrose.
Source: Cobham Aviation Services
More from Defence Notes
-
Why China seeks to penetrate the First Island Chain (Opinion)
In a risky scenario for the US and its Pacific allies, China has both political and military reasons to conquer and capture Taiwan.
-
US Congress to cut budget of hypersonic programmes
The House Appropriations Committee’s proposal would affect the US Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) and the US Air Force’s Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) efforts.
-
L3Harris to design satellite payload for tracking hypersonic threats
L3Harris has been contracted to carry out critical design phase work to provide data predictions for an infrared satellite-based sensor to track hypersonic missiles.
-
Rheinmetall's Mobile Smart Factory offers on-the-move parts production
Germany's Rheinmetall has presented a 'Mobile Smart Factory' offering portable production of spare parts for battle damage repair.
-
What will future military drones look like?
Industry and armed forces have been working on the development of faster, more lethal, sophisticated and mass-producible UAVs.
-
Lawmakers to provide nearly $700 million in extra funds for US Army ground vehicle programmes
The House Armed Services Committee has proposed allocating additional resources to the Abrams, Stryker, Bradley and PIM programmes and reducing the budget of the OMFV effort.