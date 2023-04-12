China cannot bring peace in Ukraine, Monsieur Macron! (Opinion)

French President Emmanuel Macron horrified many with his rock star visit to China from 5-7 April. His comments essentially aligned himself with China against the US and laid bare his stunning strategic illiteracy.

Before he even touched down in Beijing, Macron stated a wish to ‘relaunch a strategic and global partnership with China’. He also expressed confidence China could intercede with war criminal Vladimir Putin and end Russia’s wanton invasion of Ukraine.

Amidst the rapturous reception and bonhomie that Macron received from Chairman Xi Jinping, the latter offered not one iota of hope that he would put pressure on