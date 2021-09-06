To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

CCP Grandsen eyes performance improvements for Thales product

6th September 2021 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Starstreak Armoured Vehicle System. (Photo: CCP Grandsen)

​The first approved project in the UK Defence Technology Exploitation Programme is underway in Northern Ireland.

Newtownards-based CCP Gransden revealed on 3 September that it is collaborating with Thales and Ulster University in the first approved Defence Technology Exploitation Programme (DTEP) in the UK.

Work in the 18-month programme includes replacing an existing metallic canister with an advanced composite canister in a specialist defence product. 

The DTEP project will see performance improvements provided through a new advanced composite canister system to upgrade ‘another high-value product’ in the Thales defence portfolio.

CCP Grandsen, Thales and Ulster University previously worked on a project connected with the Thales Starstreak missile canister that led to a full production contract for CCP Grandsen in 2018.

