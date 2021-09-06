CCP Grandsen eyes performance improvements for Thales product

Starstreak Armoured Vehicle System. (Photo: CCP Grandsen)

​The first approved project in the UK Defence Technology Exploitation Programme is underway in Northern Ireland.

Newtownards-based CCP Gransden revealed on 3 September that it is collaborating with Thales and Ulster University in the first approved Defence Technology Exploitation Programme (DTEP) in the UK.

Work in the 18-month programme includes replacing an existing metallic canister with an advanced composite canister in a specialist defence product.

The DTEP project will see performance improvements provided through a new advanced composite canister system to upgrade ‘another high-value product’ in the Thales defence portfolio.

CCP Grandsen, Thales and Ulster University previously worked on a project connected with the Thales Starstreak missile canister that led to a full production contract for CCP Grandsen in 2018.