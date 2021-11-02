Av-Comm joins competition for Australian SATCOM solution

Av-Comm will bring its experience in as a SATCOM service provider to help deliver an operationally superior MILSATCOM solution for JP9102. (Photo: Lockheed Martin Australia)

Av-Comm has joined Lockheed Martin’s team for JP9102 proposal.

Lockheed Martin Australia has announced that Av-Comm, a leading SATCOM infrastructure provider, will join its Joint Project 9102 (JP9102) proposal to develop a next-generation military SATCOM for the Australian Defence Force.

Av-Comm will support the installation of high capacity, wide-band antenna and RF subsystems at several satellite ground stations. This work includes design, implementation, integration and testing.

Av-Comm has an existing relationship with Lockheed Martin as a supplier of hardware and provider of technical support at the company’s Uralla, New South Wales ground station.

David Ball, regional director, Lockheed Martin Australia Space commented: ‘As Lockheed Martin continues to grow its JP9102 team, we are committed to strengthening Australia’s sovereign defence and space industry capability’.

Av-Comm joins the growing team of Australian service providers behind the proposal including: Clearbox Systems, Ronson Gears and Shoal Group.

The Australian Defence Force launched a tender in April 2021 for a sovereign SATCOM capability to reduce reliance on the US.

The JP9102 RfT covers delivery, through-life support and space, ground and control segments of a sovereign SATCOM component.