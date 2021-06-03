Australian firm enlists Israeli help in developing sovereign capabilities

Black Sky Aerospace and the Australian Missile Corporation completed a rocket motor test in late May. (Photo: AMC)

Israel Aerospace Industries is assisting the Australian Missile Corporation with the potential transfer of technology and know-how.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on 3 June confirmed its interest in cooperating with the Australian Missile Corporation (part of Queensland-based NIOA) to help develop sovereign Australian defence capabilities.

'Both companies believe that the joint capabilities are synergetic and the joint effort will provide leading innovative local solutions for the benefit of Australian industries,' IAI noted.

Oded Sheshinski, MD of IAI Australia, said the Israeli company is prepared to transfer technology and knowledge as required to deliver a 'real sovereign capability'.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Israeli-made missiles are already involved in Australian Defence Force programmes. The Spike LR2 missile from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems was selected in February 2020 for the Long Range Direct Fire Support Weapon capability.

As well as the IAI collaboration, AMC also recently signed partnership agreements with fellow Australian companies Quickstep (aerospace components) and Black Sky Aerospace (solid propellant and rocket platforms).

Robert Nioa, CEO of NIOA and AMC, said his company aims to work with ‘highly capable organisations such as IAI’, adding that he welcomes 'any opportunity to bring leading technologies to Australia'.

The country wants to procure more ship-based and air-launched missiles, and the Department of Defence announced in January 2021 that it aims to 'commence the early development of advanced guided weapons'.

It will also 'broaden Australia’s weapons manufacturing base', which indicates a plan for industrial cooperation with allies.