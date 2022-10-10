AUSA 2022: Northwest UAV reveals latest engine
Northwest UAV used the annual AUSA exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 October to introduce its newest NW-230 multi-fuel twin-cylinder UAV engine.
The NW-230 is designed to power Group 3 UAVs. The engine, which is built entirely with US components, has completed initial test runs and Northwest UAV claimed it is ‘set to be qualified and in the skies in 2023’.
Northwest UAV president and owner Chris Harris said the new engine complements the previously developed NW-44 and NW-88 heavy-fuel engines.
He added: ‘The industry is leaning toward higher, faster, longer missions for aircraft payloads that continue to increase the demands of the systems powering them, and our NW-230 is designed to provide the levels of maturity the industry mandates.’
