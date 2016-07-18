Airbus Defence and Space, Roketsan sign MoU
Plans are underway to integrate a range of weapon systems on the C295W surveillance and transport aircraft as part of a new Memorandum of Understanding signed between Airbus Defence and Space and Roketsan.
The companies will be looking to address military requirements for cost-effective armed utility aircraft.
A number of weapon’s from Roketsan’s existing product range will be integrated with the aircraft, including the CIRIT 70mm laser-guided missile, LUMTAS laser-guided long-range anti-tank missile, and the TEBER laser-guided bomb.
The companies will jointly work on the design, integration and initial testing phase using Airbus Defence and Space’s development aircraft.
Emin Alpman, chairman, Roketsan, said: ‘As Roketsan we are ideally positioned to enhance the air-to-ground capability of the C295W with sophisticated weapons that are at the cutting edge of technology. We stand ready to combine our expertise with our partner Airbus Defence and Space to provide new solutions to the armed forces of allied countries.’
