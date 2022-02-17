Singapore Airshow 2022: Airbus banks on ‘beauty’ of longer-range tanker for KC-Y

Concept art of the LMXT strategic tanker. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Airbus has high hopes of landing a new tanker contract with the USAF, as it and prime Lockheed Martin bet on their joint LMXT concept to deliver an extended-range capability for the KC-Y programme.

Airbus is confident its partnership with Lockheed Martin on the future LMXT strategic tanker can deliver on USAF ambitions to operate at increasingly longer ranges.

LMXT will have a greater fuel capacity than the A330 MRTT upon which the former is based. It will be integrated with a range of US systems by Lockheed Martin, which would act as the prime manufacturer on the effort.

It will also oversee conversion and production activities – all dependent on securing a KC-Y production contract with as many as 140-160 aircraft expected to be procured from 2029 onward.

‘Longer range means that there are far fewer bases required for tanker aircraft, which is really the beauty of the LMXT proposition,’ said Jean Brice Dumont, head of military aircraft at Airbus Defence and Space.

He noted that firm requirements could be delivered to industry by the end of 2022, consistent with an original timeline set out by a KC-Y RfI issued in June 2021.

Otherwise referred to as Bridge Tanker, KC-Y has been planned to plug an interim gap in tanker capability between the last Boeing KC-46A Pegasus delivery and a future KC-Z, which the USAF so far has only defined as an ‘advanced’ air refuelling tanker.

Final KC-Y requirements are expected to be influenced by an analysis of future USAF deployments and how best to manage fighter fleets that are increasingly set to fly at extended ranges.

‘We have answered the RfI so the USAF know what we can offer,’ Dumont added.

Programme Name KC-Y/Bridge Tanker Programme Value (estimated) $30.4 billion Unit Cost (estimated) $170 million Units Required (reported) 179 Award Year 2026 Status Announced

✅ This data has been verified by the same team that brings you Defence Insight. Want to learn more?

Though the final design of the LMXT has still to be finalised, Lockheed Martin company literature describes a fuel capacity of 271,700lb (123,241kg), which would offer a superior capability to the 212,299lb on the KC-46A.

It remains to be seen if and how USAF decision-making on KC-Y will be influenced by the technical difficulties experienced with the KC-46A, but the more time it takes Boeing to manage them, the greater the risk it faces in persuading the USAF to commit to additional production of the aircraft.

Shephard reported previously that the USAF and Boeing are in negotiations to define a Remote Vision System (RVS) 2.0 baseline configuration, which could prove decisive in resolving issues associated with cameras in the existing RVS suffering from sun glare and causing display screens to be blacked out.

As a result, aerial refuelling operators have struggled to accurately identify receiver aircraft receptacles, resulting in a misalignment between the boom and receptacle.

Dumont also commented on various reports linking Germany to a potential procurement of F-35 fighter jets to fulfil a Tornado replacement requirement, scuppering a mixed fleet proposal by the last German government to acquire 93 Eurofighter Typhoons alongside 45 Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and E/A-18G Growlers.

He said: ‘We have provided the [new] German government with all available technical information on what we can do, be it the nuclear or electronic warfare role.’