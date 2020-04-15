African militaries play crucial role in COVID-19 battle

Ghana, Senegal and Uganda have decided to deploy military field hospitals to support their national responses to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

It comes after US Africa Command (USAFRICOM) provided extensive medical training and equipment to the three nations in 2019 including setting up these hospitals.

Rwanda also received the same training and support but has not announced the deployment of its UN-standard Level 2 hospitals.

The military training formed part of a wider programme known as the African Peacekeeping Rapid Response Partnership and was funded by the US State Department.

USAF Lt Gen James Vechery, Deputy Commander at USAFRICOM, said: ‘As we work shoulder to shoulder, it is exciting to see our African partners putting the capabilities we’ve developed over the past few years to such great use during this global pandemic.’

Each hospital includes 14 shelters covering 7,426ft2, with an ICU, a radiology unit and 20 beds.