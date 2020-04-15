African militaries play crucial role in COVID-19 battle
Ghana, Senegal and Uganda have decided to deploy military field hospitals to support their national responses to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
It comes after US Africa Command (USAFRICOM) provided extensive medical training and equipment to the three nations in 2019 including setting up these hospitals.
Rwanda also received the same training and support but has not announced the deployment of its UN-standard Level 2 hospitals.
The military training formed part of a wider programme known as the African Peacekeeping Rapid Response Partnership and was funded by the US State Department.
USAF Lt Gen James Vechery, Deputy Commander at USAFRICOM, said: ‘As we work shoulder to shoulder, it is exciting to see our African partners putting the capabilities we’ve developed over the past few years to such great use during this global pandemic.’
Each hospital includes 14 shelters covering 7,426ft2, with an ICU, a radiology unit and 20 beds.
More from Defence Notes
-
QinetiQ reports record growth and announces $2 billion contract but shows loss for FY2025
QinetiQ has operations in Australia, the UK and the US with the latter including supporting Customs and Border Protection, US Navy aircraft carrier support and work on US Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft.
-
New UK-EU defence pact misses concrete details despite ambitious “first step”
Given the geopolitical gravity, analysts have said the defence and security agreement established falls short of what is needed for future UK-EU co-operation.
-
Drones, C-UAS and air base investments top the list in $42 billion US-Qatar defence deal
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems secured a nearly $2 billion deal for MQ-9B uncrewed aerial systems, while Raytheon’s counter-UAS system was secured for $1 billion.
-
Brazilian Congress to review constitution amendment to secure defence budget increase
An amendment to the Brazilian Constitution currently under discussion would permanently assign 2% of annual GDP to the defence budget, potentially cementing modernisation programmes for the country’s armed forces.