RAF reviews C2 procedures

The UK Royal Air Force is reviewing its command and control (C2) system to prevent overly-complicated procedures being exploited by adversaries in the future.

Speaking at the CAS Air Power Conference 2013 in London on 17 July, Air Chf Mshl Sir Stuart Peach, vice chief of the defence staff, said the service plans to streamline internal communications and implement robust security protocols to ensure information assurance.

‘We have refined the application of force to a fine art. However our freedom to operate, our freedom to apply force when authorised relies on the accurate flow of information,’ he said.

‘The protection