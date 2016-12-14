VV-2 in Iranian helicopter market
The first flying prototype of the VV-2 light helicopter was unveiled by Softex Aero for the first time during the eighth International Iran Kish Air Show in November.
The latest achievement of Softex Aero, a Ukrainian company who also manufacture the V-52 light helicopter, is the VV-2 helicopter which according to the company is a high-speed, single-engine, two seat (tandem) helicopter.
The platform has drawn the attention of an Iranian private company, and two Iranian governmental companies, Iranian Helicopter Support and Renewal (IHSRC) and Iranian Aircraft Manufacturing Industries (IAMI), both of which are under subordination of the Iranian Aviation Industries
