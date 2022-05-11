USN orders support for advanced imaging sensors on Seahawks

Raytheon has obtained a $272.67 million sole-source performance-based contract from the USN to provide logistics, repair, and upgrade support for components on 15 AN/AAS-44C(V) multi-spectral targeting systems aboard MH-60R and MH-60S helicopters.

The deal from Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support includes a five-year baseline period with a 24-month optional extension, the DoD revealed on 10 May.

If the option is exercised, the total value of the contract will rise to $376.41 million.

Work is expected to be completed by May 2027 or May 2029 if the USN exercises the option.

Shephard Defence Insight describes the AN/AAS-44(V) FLIR sensor ball system as a multi-purpose thermal imaging sensor that provides long-range surveillance, target acquisition, tracking, rangefinding and laser designation functionality for Hellfire and tri-service/NATO laser-guided munitions.