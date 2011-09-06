USAF CV-22 to receive Elbit Systems' colour HMDs

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced that its US subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, LLC, has been awarded a contract to supply Boeing Military Aircraft with the CV-22 colour Helmet Mounted Display (HMD) for the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC). Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas. The contract, which is not in an amount that is material to Elbit Systems, will allow Elbit Systems of America to provide the US Air Force with a colour HMD that includes full helmet tracking capability and effectively meets AFSOC objectives in the near and long term.

Coupling Helmet Display and Tracking System (HDTS) technology with new colour symbology for day and night vision goggle night missions, AFSOC CV-22 crews will attain a higher level of situational awareness, allowing them to fly heads up and eyes out. This capability is crucial today and in the battle space of the future. Elbit Systems' colour HMD with head tracking capability delivers this important solution while also providing a growth path to a myriad of situational awareness solutions.

The colour HMD is based on the proven Elbit Systems ANVIS/HUD system which has been in use by US Army, US Navy, US Marines, US Coast Guard and US Air Force rotary wing/tilt rotor pilots for many years. Elbit Systems of America is a long-time valued silver-rated supplier to Boeing Military Aircraft for the V-22 program.

Elbit Systems of America President and Chief Executive Officer, Raanan Horowitz, commented: "We are pleased to have been selected by Boeing to provide cutting-edge technology for the warfighter, delivering high quality colour Helmet Mounted Displays to support critical missions and needs. Elbit Systems of America is a leader in developing, producing and deploying helmet mounted display systems for many customers and applications. Our systems are proven, offering situational awareness and added safety to military forces on various platforms."

Source: Elbit Systems