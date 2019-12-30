US Army funds Apache remanufacture work

Boeing has received a contract modification worth $564.5 million for the remanufacture of AH-64E Apacheaircraft, the US Department of Defense announced on 18 December.

The modification, issued by the US Army Contracting Command, applies to the company’s Foreign Military Sales Netherlands, United Arab Emirates and UK contract.

Work will be complete by March 2025.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

AH-64E Apache Guardian