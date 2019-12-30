To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army funds Apache remanufacture work

30th December 2019 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Boeing has received a contract modification worth $564.5 million for the remanufacture of AH-64E Apacheaircraft, the US Department of Defense announced on 18 December.

The modification, issued by the US Army Contracting Command, applies to the company’s Foreign Military Sales Netherlands, United Arab Emirates and UK contract.

Work will be complete by March 2025.

