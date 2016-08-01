UK gets final upgraded Merlin Mk2

The UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD’s) Merlin Capability Sustainment Programme (MCSP) has marked a significant milestone with the handover of the final upgraded Merlin Mk2 helicopter on 28 July.

Under the £750 million MCSP contract Lockheed Martin and Leonardo upgraded 30 Mk1 helicopters with enhanced capabilities to extend their service life for the Royal Navy.

The Merlin Mk2s have new radar, sonar systems, infra-red cameras, as well as large flat panel displays, giving pilots improved situational awareness.

The first upgraded aircraft was handed over in November 2012; since being in operation with the navy, the Merlin Mk2s have been deployed for a number of operations including in Sierra Leone.

Bob Kramer, vice president of Lockheed Martin UK – integrated systems, said: ‘Merlin continues to be a world beating maritime helicopter that is an asset critical to UK defence and that will be an integral part of the future aircraft carrier capability.

‘The success of this programme has been a result of excellent teamwork among industry and our government partners that has enabled us to consistently deliver on cost and schedule.’