Triumph set to continue V-22 support

1st June 2017 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Triumph Group has been selected by Boeing to continue its support for the V-22 Osprey tiltrotor military aircraft, the company announced on 30 May.

The third V-22 Osprey contract between Bell Boeing and the US Navy is expected to be negotiated before the end of 2017. If approved, Boeing will extend the statement of work Triumph currently has on the second V-22 multi-year contract and reinstate work that was previously awarded to Triumph in the first multi-year order.

In support of the third contract, Triumph will deliver empennage, elevator, ramp extensions, ramp mounted weapons system floor boards, main landing gear doors and sponsons for the V-22. The company will also manufacture cargo ramps and doors for the aircraft.

Deliveries would begin in 2019 and extend through 2024.

