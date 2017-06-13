TASL delivers components for Indian CH-47

Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) has begun delivery of crown and tailcone assemblies for the Indian configuration of the CH-47F Chinook helicopter.

The parts - manufactured by TASL in Hyderabad, India - are being delivered to Boeing for final assembly of the 15 helicopters on order for the Indian Air Force. The first helicopter is scheduled to be delivered in 2019.

The Chinook heavy-lift helicopters will enhance India’s capabilities across a range of military and humanitarian missions.

TASL is already delivering crown and tailcones for CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the US Army and international customers.

