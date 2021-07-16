The Survivor - 40 Years of the Chinook in the UK (Studio)

The Answer - 40 Years of the Chinook in the UK (Studio)
For those in the UK's CH-47 Chinook community, the answer is always two Chinooks - no matter what the question is.
Brought to you in partnership with Boeing
The Boeing CH-47 Chinook has been a workhorse for the British armed forces for 40 years, thanks to its versatility, durability and heavy-lift capabilities.
These qualities are embodied by Bravo November (ZA718). Known as “The Survivor”, it has served in every British military campaign since the Falklands War.
Those that know and love Bravo November explain why it's the embodiment of the Chinook helicopter.
