The Survivor - 40 Years of the Chinook in the UK (Studio)

Over the past 40 years, the helicopter known as Bravo November has become symbolic of the qualities of the CH-47 Chinook, earning itself the nickname The Survivor along the way.

The Boeing CH-47 Chinook has been a workhorse for the British armed forces for 40 years, thanks to its versatility, durability and heavy-lift capabilities.

These qualities are embodied by Bravo November (ZA718). Known as “The Survivor”, it has served in every British military campaign since the Falklands War.

Those that know and love Bravo November explain why it's the embodiment of the Chinook helicopter.