Sikorsky and RCAF set to make final determination on cause of CH-148 tail cracks

More than two months after tail cracks on CH-148 Cyclone maritime helicopters were first discovered by the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), a final determination will soon be made with regard to what led to the aircraft being damaged.

Cracks from 21 out of 23 Cyclone aircraft have been found since the RCAF initially opened up a special investigation of the fleet, after a routine inspection of one helicopter originally turned up a crack on 26 November 2021.

‘The initial determination is that the cracks in the tail sections of CH-148 Cyclone aircraft are the result of local stresses caused by