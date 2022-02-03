Sikorsky and RCAF set to make final determination on cause of CH-148 tail cracks

One down, 16 to go as Spain receives first remanufactured Chinook
Spain is part of a European trend to modernise CH-47 Chinooks.
More than two months after tail cracks on CH-148 Cyclone maritime helicopters were first discovered by the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), a final determination will soon be made with regard to what led to the aircraft being damaged.
Cracks from 21 out of 23 Cyclone aircraft have been found since the RCAF initially opened up a special investigation of the fleet, after a routine inspection of one helicopter originally turned up a crack on 26 November 2021.
‘The initial determination is that the cracks in the tail sections of CH-148 Cyclone aircraft are the result of local stresses caused by
With IOT&E completion due this month, NAVAIR has modified contracts for CH-53K Lot 6 LRIP and procurement of long-lead items for Lot 7 LRIP.
Five extra H135s are being supplied by Airbus to the UK MoD.
Tactical Engagement Simulation System kits are included in the latest aspect of the FMS deal to sell AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters to Morocco.
Collins Aerospace has made new progress when demonstrating Air Launched Effects (ALE) capabilities under the US Army's Future Vertical Lift (FVL) effort.
The Light Utility Helicopter being built in India by HAL will include heating and ventilation from French company Liebherr.