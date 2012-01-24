Sierra Nevada to work on US Army DVE project
Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) has announced that it has been awarded a contract to fulfil the Degraded Visual Environments (DVE) Operational Needs Statement (ONS) issued by the US Army Aviation Networks Mission Planning (ANMP) Program Directorate. The company made the announcement in a 23 January 2012 company statement.
The contract, issued through Science and Engineering Services, Inc., will see the company deliver ten Helicopter Autonomous Landing System (HALS) with three-dimensional (3D) imagery and landing guidance symbology in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
SNC’s HALS combines real-time 3D radar imagery with digital terrain map, satellite imagery and DVE specific guidance symbology to provide a complete DVE solution for takeoff, approach and landing operations in fog, brownouts, and other DVEs. The HALS system enables multi-ship operations in DVE providing significant enhancement to flight safety and expanding the operational capabilities of helicopter aviation in all modes of flight. HALS modular design enables integration on both legacy and advanced platforms.
