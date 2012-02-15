SGA2012: Boeing confident in heavy lift offerings

Boeing is looking at upgrades for its heavy lift CH-47 helicopter and C-17 transport aircraft in order for them to continue being what a company official describes as 'the best in their class'.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Singapore Airshow on 15 February, Tommy Dunehew, VP of business development for mobility for Boeing said: 'We are constantly focused on fuel efficiency.'

He also explained that the company is looking at new rotor blades for the Chinook that 'will increase the lift capability of the helicopter by one ton', and said Boeing is working with the US Army to