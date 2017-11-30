Second NH90 Sea Lion flies

Germany to send WS-61 Westland Sea King helicopters to Ukraine
Germany has committed to sending Ukraine six of its 21 retiring WS-61 Westland Sea King multirole, amphibious helicopters.
The second prototype of Germany’s NH90 Sea Lion helicopter has completed its maiden flight, Airbus announced on 28 November.
The aircraft flew from the Airbus Helicopters facility in Donauwörth. The programme is now entering a development testing phase of several months that will focus on avionics and software. Activities for the qualification of the delivery configuration will start over the course of 2018, once additional modifications have been made to the prototype.
The NH90 Sea Lion is commissioned by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support. Deliveries to the German Navy are expected to start at the end of 2019.
Final assembly of the first Sea Lion series production aircraft has also now begun.
Germany has committed to sending Ukraine six of its 21 retiring WS-61 Westland Sea King multirole, amphibious helicopters.
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