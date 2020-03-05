Sea Venom design delay raises Wildcat capability questions

The anti-ship weapons capabilities of the RN AW159 Wildcat have been dealt a blow with confirmation that the new MBDA Sea Venom missile has suffered from design flaws, resulting in a 15-month in-service delay.

Brief disclosure of the matter was published in the latest UK MoD equipment plan, which pointed out that a ‘number of design issues with key sub systems’ of the 120kg guided weapon have forced IOC to slip to 2022.

‘MBDA continues to place a priority and maximum effort into the successful implementation of the Sea Venom/ANL programme,’ a spokesperson for the pan-European weapons manufacturer said in