SAS14: USN considers LCS future

As the US Navy (USN) and industry await the findings of a task force study into the future of the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), confidence in the programme’s procurement of 52 vessels has been broadcast by those close to the programme.

In February, US Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel outlined his Pentagon budget proposals, warning that the LCS programme may not result in the procurement of the 52 vessels as originally outlined at the start of the acquisition process. He also asked for an examination into available options past the 34 vessels which comprise the current multi-year contract.

Lockheed Martin