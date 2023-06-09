Safran targets doublng helicopter engine production in a year

Safran Helicopter Engines is facing a significant challenge as it strives to meet soaring demand in the industry.

The company's newly appointed CEO, Cedric Goubet, revealed that production output must be doubled within the next 18 months despite the adverse effects of supply chain disruptions affecting the entire sector.

Goubet addressed journalists ahead of Safran's participation in the Paris Air Show and expressed optimism about the industry's strong and promising recovery. He acknowledged that this upturn was beneficial.

‘The recovery is really everywhere, in all segments,’ he said. ‘It’s a very strong, very promising recovery, which is good news for everyone — and especially for Safran Helicopter Engines.’

In 2022, Safran Helicopter Engines manufactured approximately 500 new engines. However, Goubet stated that this year, the company needs to produce over 700 engines and come ‘very close’ to reaching 1.000 engines next year, provided the supply chain situation allows for it.

The last time Safran Helicopter Engines achieved this level of production was in 2009 when the company was still known as Turbomeca.

‘Today, all I could produce, all I could buy as parts to put on an engine, I could sell it,’ said Goubet. ‘There is no issue today with the demand, the issue — the shock now — is on the supply side.’

The availability of raw materials, castings, forgings, and certain electronic components has been severely impacted. Goubet noted that although the situation is gradually improving, there is still work to be done.

Safran is actively working to mitigate these supply chain disruptions to ensure that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) receive at least the minimum number of engines required to meet the high demand.

On the aftermarket side, Safran continues to support a fleet of 22,000 engines in operation worldwide.