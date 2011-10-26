Russian Helicopters delivers Mi-171Sh to Peru

On 25 October Russian Helicopters announced that the second batch of three Mi-171Sh military transports was delivered to the Defence Ministry of Peru as part of a contract signed by Rosoboronexport, JSC in 2010.

Six Mi-171Sh helicopters have been ordered by the government of Peru under the contract, with the first three helicopters delivered in May 2011.

According to the company, the technical equipment for operations support of the helicopters was shipped to the customer together with the rotorcraft. The helicopters and equipment were delivered to Peru by Antonov An-124 Ruslan. After delivery all three helicopters successfully passed acceptance tests, and the Ministry of Defence of Peru accepted the rotorcraft for operation.

It is understood by Russian Helicopters that as with the first three, the second batch of Mi-171Sh helicopters will be used to combat drug trafficking and other actions in the interests of the Peru Armed Forces.

The multi-role Mi-171Sh rotorcraft delivered under the present contract are equipped with modern systems enhancing their combat performance, a number of avoidance systems, as well as radar and instrument equipment allowing operations in adverse weather, day and night. The helicopters are equipped with two sliding doors and an electohydraulic ramp, allowing 26 people to disembark from the helicopter within 7—8 seconds.

Peru has been operating UUAP-manufactured Russian rotorcraft for over 10 years. Some civil operators have Mi-171 helicopters in their fleet.

According to the company, the military notes the versatility of the Mi-171Sh; and these rotorcraft have proven 'very capable' in a number of local military conflicts, in anti-terror and police operations, as well as SAR missions.