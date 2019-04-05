Mi-26T2V completes preliminary flight tests

Russian Helicopters has successfully completed preliminary flight tests of the Mi-26T2V helicopter, the company announced on 3 April.

The aircraft is being prepared for delivery to the Russian Ministry of Defence for joint official tests.

Mi-26T2V is an upgraded version of the basic Mi-26 model and features modern integrated NPK90-2V avionics suite, which allows it to follow routes in automatic mode, come to a preset point, perform approach and final approach manoeuvres, and return to the main or alternate aerodrome. The helicopter is also equipped with a digital flight centre, and the cockpit has multi-function colour LCD indicators. Its new airborne defence system, Vitebsk, detects threats to the helicopter and repels attacks.

The Mi-26T2’s lighting equipment is adapted to use with night vision goggles, and the cockpit is equipped with new energy-absorbing seats for the crew. There are also improvements to a navigation system and satellite communications of the helicopter.