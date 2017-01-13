Russian Helicopters' after-sales approach in Asia

Russian Helicopters’ marketing has been targeting the after-sales sector in Asia, where it sees a good potential for growth, Shephard has learnt.

The business of Russia’s sole helicopter manufacturer in Asia (excluding India and China) could be characterised as a modest one. There are no big contracts at present, and the prospects for the sales of new helicopters in the near future remain modest.

The most recent contract in the region was the delivery of six Mi-171Sh assault transport helicopters and one Mi-171 for VIP transport which was signed in April 2015 with Bangladesh. The deliveries under this contract