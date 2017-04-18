To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Rotorcraft Asia: Spidertracks spins flight tracking web

18th April 2017 - 16:00 GMT | by Helen Haxell in Singapore

RSS

A new Smarter Aircraft Management platform for helicopters is being showcased at Rotorcraft Asia 2017.

The flight tracking service provided by New Zealand-based company Spidertracks will go further than just displaying a helicopter's location.

It will be able to deliver context to operators by including worldwide two-way communications, an emergency management framework, aircraft and pilot scheduling and real-time aircraft tracking in a single platform.

Within the Asian region, the company already has around 800 of its products in use.

In a statement to Rotorcraft Asia Daily News, a company spokesperson said that Spidertracks' tracking service solutions will help operators tackle

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Helen Haxell

Author

Helen Haxell

Helen Haxell was Air Editor at Shephard Media, having joined in February 2016 as Editor …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Rotorcraft Asia 2017 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us