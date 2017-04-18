Rotorcraft Asia: Spidertracks spins flight tracking web

A new Smarter Aircraft Management platform for helicopters is being showcased at Rotorcraft Asia 2017.

The flight tracking service provided by New Zealand-based company Spidertracks will go further than just displaying a helicopter's location.

It will be able to deliver context to operators by including worldwide two-way communications, an emergency management framework, aircraft and pilot scheduling and real-time aircraft tracking in a single platform.

Within the Asian region, the company already has around 800 of its products in use.

In a statement to Rotorcraft Asia Daily News, a company spokesperson said that Spidertracks' tracking service solutions will help operators tackle