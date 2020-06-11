RNLA Chinook damaged during US storm
The Dutch Ministry of Defence reported that one of its CH-47D Chinook helicopters was damaged during a severe storm as it travelled to a Boeing factory in the US as part of the Chinook Replacement and Modernisation project.
The aircraft made a scheduled landing at Reading, Pennsylvania in order to refuel. After landing successfully, a severe weather storm had approached and the decision to ground the helicopter was taken.
In preparation for the storm’s arrival, the rotor blades were secured using tie-downs. During the storm, these tie-downs were snapped by the wind which resulted in damage to both the rotor and the blades.
As a result, the RNLA Chinook had to be transported to its final destination by ground. An investigation into the precise damage and its possible consequences for the aircraft is ongoing.
One other Chinook was also present but did not sustain any damage and as a consequence was able to continue on its flight to Boeing’s facilities.
