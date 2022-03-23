Rheinmetall expands German CH-53G maintenance to two more bases

Rheinmetall Aviation Services announced on 22 March that it has expanded its support and maintenance services for CH-53G transport helicopters to additional German Air Force bases in the country.

The company began maintenance services for the CH-53G in March 2021 at Diepholz Air Base for the 64th Helicopter Squadron of the German Air Force.

Bases at Laupheim and Holzdorf-Schönewalde are now also included in the scope of work, covering maintenance for 66 additional CH-53Gs.

After a competitive tender, Rheinmetall Aviation Services won a three-year contract worth ‘a figure in the lower two-digit million-euro range’, the company noted.

Maintenance of the elderly CH-53G fleet is essential to the German Air Force as it has operated the platform since the early 1970s.