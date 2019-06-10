Paris Air Show: Re-engined Chinook to fly in 2019

Boeing, in co-operation with the US Army and GE, will fly a Chinook with two GE T408 engines in 2019 in an effort to examine possible improvements to one of the last parts of the aircraft capable of providing extra lift and endurance beyond existing CH-47 Chinook Block II improvements.

The trial, which would see the engine replace a Honeywell T55 5,000hp unit, will use the already military-qualified T408 7,500hp engine to inform the companies and service about what might be possible and any potential impact on other aircraft systems.

The engine has already been qualified for the US Navy