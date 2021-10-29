Peru receives overhauled Mi-17 helicopters

Franco-German team carries on support for Tiger simulators
Rheinmetall and Thales will sustain 20 modern Tiger simulators for the France and Germany.
Russian Helicopters, a subsidiary of Rostec State Corporation, has completed the overhaul of six Mi-17-1V military transport helicopters for the Peruvian Air Force.
Work took place at Lima Peruvian AFB SEMAN over a two-year period. As a result, the helicopters now have a service life of eight years and an overhaul interval of 2,000h.
The coronavirus pandemic motivated the Republic of Peru to overhaul previously supplied Russian helicopters.
The aircraft are used for transportation; SAR in areas affected by national disasters; humanitarian purposes such as the delivery of medicine, food and clothing; and the fight against drug trafficking.
For example, earlier this year, in August 2021, two Mi-17s and a C-27J were deployed to assist with firefighting in the Cusco region.
Andrey Boginsky, CEO of Russian Helicopters, commented: ‘Today there are over 100 Russian-made helicopters in operation in [Peru], so we attach particular importance to their repair and modernisation.’
Mi-8/17 family design and equipment allow operating under self-contained basing on unequipped sites in almost all climatic conditions, including high altitude areas and hot climates.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Mi-17 is the modernised version of the Mi-8, a twin-engine, multirole, medium helicopter developed from 1960 to meet Soviet military requirements.
