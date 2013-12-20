Pakistan to collaborate with Turkey on T-129

The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex has signed a work share agreement with Turkish Aerospace Industries, paving the way for any future Pakistani purchase of the T-129 attack helicopter.

‘TAI has contracted us to build frames for their Anka UAV, while we are also looking forward to collaborating with them on their T-129 attack helicopter programme. We believe there is huge potential working with TAI,’ PAC chairman Air Marshal Sohail Gul Khan recently disclosed to Shephard Media.

It comes as the Pakistani government has agreed all future acquisitions should include offset agreements, making this new deal between TAI and PAC