UK highlights Apache lessons learned

UK Army Air Corps (AAC) Apache attack helicopter operations conducted in Libya this year could have been ‘enhanced’ by better command and control (C2) and intelligence from the ground, a senior British Army officer has admitted.

Speaking at the Air Power in Irregular Warfare conference at Farnborough on 30 November, Lt Col Paul Tennant, CO 3 Regt AAC, described the ‘Op Ellamy’ Apache mission as ‘hard work’ but described the aircraft as ‘absolutely fantastic’.

According to Tennant, there was, due to the chaotic nature of the conflict, a 'lack of really dependable intelligence' in Libya: 'It is extremely difficult to