Northrop Grumman CIRCM completes Preliminary Design Review

Germany to send WS-61 Westland Sea King helicopters to Ukraine
Germany has committed to sending Ukraine six of its 21 retiring WS-61 Westland Sea King multirole, amphibious helicopters.
Northrop Grumman’s Common Infrared Countermeasure (CIRCM) has completed Preliminary Design Review (PDR), marking the end of the company's technology demonstration programme.
Northrop Grumman is developing the system as a potential solution to enhance the defence of military aircraft against man-portable air defence systems and other heat-seeking munitions.
Northrop Grumman completed the PDR on schedule based on requirements established at contract award. According to the company, the PDR confirmed that the CIRCM surpassed the programme’s weight and electrical power requirements.
Jeff Palombo, vice president and general manager of Northrop Grumman's Land and Self Protection Systems Division, said: ‘What we presented during the review was exactly what we promised in our proposal to the army 26 months ago: detailed performance data from mature CIRCM systems demonstrating a system that protects aircrews at an affordable cost.
‘Our PDR date was established 14 months ago, and with close collaboration with the army, we executed on time with anticipated results. With our CIRCM system testing moving out smartly, we are well prepared to support our army customer with compliant engineering and manufacturing development hardware and rapid production capability.’
CIRCM is a lightweight, low-cost, highly reliable, laser-based countermeasure system designed to work with missile warning systems for rotary wing, tilt-rotor and small fixed-wing aircraft across the military services. Northrop Grumman is developing its solution with partners SELEX ES and Daylight Solutions. The company was awarded a technology development contract to develop the system in 2012. It completed acceptance testing on the first suite of equipment and delivered a complete hardware set in January - two months ahead of schedule.
Germany has committed to sending Ukraine six of its 21 retiring WS-61 Westland Sea King multirole, amphibious helicopters.
Boeing has clinched a major contract modification to further its backing of the US Special Operations Command’s MH-47G Chinook aircraft modernisation effort.
Two KAI helicopters, the KUH-1E utility helicopter and the Light Attack Helicopter (LAH), have taken centre stage at the Dubai Airshow 2023.
The Italian Navy now boasts a fleet of 56 NH90 helicopters comprising 46 SH-90As and 10 MH-90As.
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.