NH90 pre-selected for future Norwegian SAR capability
NHIndustries has announced that Norway has pre-selected the NH90 helicopter for the ongoing NAWSARH (Norwegian all weather search and rescue helicopter) competition that aims to replace the search and rescue helicopters operated by the RnoAF 330th Squadron.
According to the company, the NH90 offered to Norway for the NAWSARH competition is the optimal platform for the Norwegian Rescue service since it is able to operate in the harshest weather conditions to perform search and rescue, air ambulance, disaster relief and special operations support missions.
The helicopter will be equipped with state of the art sensors for a good situational awareness in order to quickly locate and rescue people needing immediate assistance. The wide unobstructed cabin of the NH90 will be fitted with a complete medical care suite in order to take care of injured persons in flight.
The company also said the NH90 is particularly suited to operate in the most demanding conditions like those encountered in Norway since it features a full composite corrosion free airframe, redundant flyby wire controls for increased flight safety along with state of the art sensors and communications systems. The critical parts of the helicopter such as the rotor blades, and air intakes are protected in order to operate in icing conditions.
