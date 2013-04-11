LAAD 2013: Australia assesses visual solution

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) is evaluating the Selex ES ‘VigilX’ enhanced vision system, which is designed to solve the enduring problem of landing a helicopter in degraded visual environments (DVE).

The system was formally selected by the Australian Defence Science & Technology Organisation (DSTO) as part of technology demonstration to identify a solution that integrates a number of sensors to provide a ‘through the hull’ view outside the aircraft.

Speaking to Shephard at the LAAD 2013 exhibition in Rio de Janeiro, Selex ES executive director for marketing Gianpiero Lorandi said the ADF was assessing the utility of the VigilX