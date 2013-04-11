LAAD 2013: Australia assesses visual solution
The Australian Defence Force (ADF) is evaluating the Selex ES ‘VigilX’ enhanced vision system, which is designed to solve the enduring problem of landing a helicopter in degraded visual environments (DVE).
The system was formally selected by the Australian Defence Science & Technology Organisation (DSTO) as part of technology demonstration to identify a solution that integrates a number of sensors to provide a ‘through the hull’ view outside the aircraft.
Speaking to Shephard at the LAAD 2013 exhibition in Rio de Janeiro, Selex ES executive director for marketing Gianpiero Lorandi said the ADF was assessing the utility of the VigilX
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from LAAD 2013
-
LAAD 2013: First upgraded Panther nears certification
The first upgraded Panther K2 helicopter is expected to pass certification this month, ready to be delivered to the Brazilian Army in mid-May for operational …
-
LAAD 2013: Selex expands lightweight ISR offerings
Selex ES has unveiled the newest addition to its aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) offerings with the introduction of the Light ISR system. The …
-
LAAD 2013: Earth moves into AGV market
With an eye on border surveillance and security requirements across South America, one company from the UAE brought its Autonomous Ground Vehicle (AGV) to the …
-
LAAD 2013: Upgraded Brazilian M113 makes debut
An upgraded M113 armoured personnel carrier from the Brazilian Army has been unveiled at the LAAD exhibition in Rio de Janeiro. BAE Systems is upgrading …
-
LAAD 2013: Santos Lab unveils VTOL UAV
Santos Lab used the LAAD exhibition in Rio de Janeiro to publicly unveil a new VTOL UAV. Dubbed the ORBIS, the UAV features a quadrotor …
-
LAAD 2013: Chile opts for Israeli UAV
The Chilean Army has purchased SpyLite mini-UAV systems from Israeli company BlueBird Aero Systems, the company has revealed. BlueBird Aero Systems CEO Ronen Nadir told …