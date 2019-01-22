King Stallion faults hinder flight tests

Discovery of CH-53K King Stallion technical issues and the 'inadequate' speed of their disclosure, has led to a flight test efficiency rate below projections originally set by the US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), Shephard has learnt.

Of those issues, the service identified exhaust gas re-ingestion as an ongoing problem, set for resolution this year, having first been discovered in 2018. Other specific technical issues were not disclosed by NAVAIR nor OEM Sikorsky, but such findings could delay future operational milestones.

The US DoD has earmarked initial operational test and evaluation (IOT&E) to begin in Q4 FY2019, with IOC set for