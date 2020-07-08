Jordan to buy another Black Hawk

Jordan is set to receive another UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter from Sikorsky, after the US State Department on 7 July approved a $23 million FMS deal.

‘The UH-60M will supplement Jordan’s existing Royal Squadron fleet of Black Hawk helicopters and be used to facilitate the movement of the Jordanian Royal Family in a safe and efficient manner,’ the State Department announced.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Jordan already operates a fleet of 30 UH-60Ms.

Aside from the helicopter itself, the latest deal includes two General Electric T700-GE-701D engines and one Common Missile Warning System, as well as communications and radar equipment plus software.

